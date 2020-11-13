The rain is gone, but flooding remains a problem for some areas into Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The heavy rain is done, but many flooding problems linger, including in west Mecklenburg County and east Gaston County where a Flash Flood Warning continues through early Friday morning.

Residents in the Riverside Drive community and along Mountain Island Lake should continue to monitor rising water after the torrential rain earlier. Floodwaters are expected to recede over the weekend.

Speaking of all that rain, totals from the past 48 hours ranged from 1.5 inches to more than 5 inches. That included 4.6 just today in Charlotte, making it the wettest November day on record!

After starting out with clouds, fog and perhaps some mist/drizzle in the morning, sunshine returns in full force by Friday afternoon.

The front that was partly responsible for the slow-moving heavy rain earlier Thursday is drawing in some cooler air. So it’s back to more of a fall feel this weekend, with lower humidity and cooler temps.

A weak cold front moves in Sunday with only a slight chance of showers. That will reinforce the cooler air in place for next week. Lows will drop into the 30s, with highs around 60.

Tonight: Lingering clouds, drizzle, patchy fog. Low 56.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. High 73.

