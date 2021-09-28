The heat returns to Charlotte Tuesday under sunny skies; slightly cooler weather returns by weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cool and clear again this Tuesday morning with temperatures running about five to ten degrees warmer than Monday morning. Look to see morning temperatures in the low 60s to upper 50s across the region.

Summer-like heat will dominate this afternoon with sunny skies and continued influence from high pressure driving the forecast. A weak cold front will then approach from the north on Wednesday and eventually usher in more seasonable temps.

Wednesday will make another run for the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds can build late in the day and into Thursday with overnight lows dipping into the low 60s.

Thursday will host partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s behind the passing cold front. We can expect low 80s and upper 70s for the weekend with overnight lows in the 60s.

Our next chance of rain, though slight, arrives late in the weekend into the start of next week as another cold front approaches the Carolinas.

Today: Sunny & Hot. High of 87.

Tonight: Clear & Comfortable. Low 61.