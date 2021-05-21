The heat is on: Sunshine and high temperatures dominate the weekend forecast

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sunshine will be the big story again Friday as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures are looking nice and warm this afternoon with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Even though we will be warming up, it will still be comfortable with dew points staying in the 50s.

The heat is on this weekend with highs soaring into the upper 80s and lower 90s! It might be time to hit the pool to stay cool, but make sure to wear sunscreen and sit in the shade with the UV index on the higher side.

An unsettled weather pattern is expected to move back into the area for the start of the week! The heat will kick into overdrive with highs holding in the 90s for most of the workweek.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Sunny and warm Hi: 87

Tonight: Mainly clear. Lo: 57

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 89