(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s been hot, hot, hot outside this week, but a slight cool down will come just in time for the weekend.

The hot and humid conditions should improve if you’re planning a beach getaway this weekend.

Still expect plenty of sun with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Water temps remain in the lower 80s.

Grab your sunscreen, your towel and go have fun!