Grab your shades!

It’s going to be a sunny weekend along the coast.

Mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-80s are expected along the coast through Sunday.

While parts of the tropics are heating up in the Gulf, our Atlantic coast stays quiet.

Have a great time and pack the sunscreen!