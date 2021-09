(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fall officially begins Wednesday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of beach season along the coast.

A strong cold front will bring rain Wednesday but the skies will clear behind it.

Temperatures will drop slightly into the upper 70s. Mornings may feel cool but the sunshine should warm things up nicely.

Clear skies look to last through next weekend.