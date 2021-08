(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Saturday may not be the best beach day if you’re heading to the coast.

Showers and storms are expected as a system moves across the Carolinas.

The sun returns Sunday and so does the humidity. That summer pattern takes back over heading into next week.

Keep an eye on the sky and enjoy your weekend!