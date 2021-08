(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’re looking at some bumpy conditions if you’re heading to the beach this weekend.

Saturday looks like the drier of the two days with a mix of clouds and sun with showers and storms developing in the afternoon.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Sunday looks stormy with clouds and thunderstorms likely.

Be sure to check out our weather app before you head to the water!