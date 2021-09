(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday is not the day to be heading to the beach. A cold front moving through the Carolinas will bring rain and thunderstorms to the coast.

Skies will clear late Thursday in time for a sunny weekend!

High temps will stay in the upper-70s and lower-80s all weekend.

Enjoy the trip before the fall weather arrives.