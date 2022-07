(PINPOINT WEATHER) – If you’re planning to celebrate the 4th of July at the beach this weekend, you’ll be dodging some showers.

Friday and Saturday look to be the wetter days of the long weekend with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Storm chances drop a little on Saturday and Independence Day. There should still be plenty of time to get some sun in.

Highs stay in the mid-80s all weekend. Have a happy 4th!