(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Summer along the coast will come to a rainy end.

Tropical moisture will combine with an approaching cold front to create showers and storms through Wednesday night.

Temps will stay in the low-80s until the front passes.

Fall officially starts on Wednesday! It’s about time to trade the swimsuits for sweaters.