(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Much like last weekend, you’ll have to battle through a potentially wet Friday before enjoying your beach weekend.

Showers and storms will increase Friday as a low pressure system tracks into the Carolinas.

Conditions improve on Saturday with only scattered showers and isolated storms.

Sunday looks to bring another round of scattered storms, but neither day looks to be a total washout.

If you can dodge showers, you’ll have a chance to soak up some sun.