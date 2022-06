(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It will be hot and humid at the coast this weekend along with lots of sunshine.

A stalled front off the coast will keep a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast, but chances are low with most of the weekend staying dry.

The water is finally warming up with temps in the 80s.

Enjoy those sunny skies!