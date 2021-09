MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Several tenants of Colonial Ridge Apartments in Mooresville are displaced after a car struck building 106 last week. Multiple residents say despite numerous calls to the property manager, Wynnefield Properties corporate office, and even the Housing Authority, they don’t know when they’ll be allowed to return home.

The crash happened on Sept. 26 around 2 a.m. when a 15-year-old female fled from police, eventually striking the building. The Iredell County Inspections Department deemed the building unsafe to live in and requested a structural engineer to inspect and evaluate the damage.