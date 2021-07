(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The weekend has arrived!

Hazy skies won’t put a total damper on your beach plans as conditions continue to improve through Sunday.

Otherwise, there will be plenty of sun for the fun with highs in the mid-80s.

The water temp continues to be a comfortable 82 degrees.

Grab your sunscreen and enjoy!