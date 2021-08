(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It may not be the best weekend to hit the beach.

Saturday will see a mixture of clouds and sun with a chance for some afternoon storms.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Sunday takes a wet turn with showers and storms likely.

Keep an eye on the sky and check our FOX 46 weather app if you’re making it a beach weekend.