(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The last weekend of summer has nearly arrived and conditions look great to squeeze in one last beach trip.

Thursday stays mostly cloudy.

The sunshine returns Friday and Saturday, stirring up a chance for scattered storms.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Sunday looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

Get out and enjoy the salt air while you can.