(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Rinse and repeat! It’ll be another weekend of fun in the sun on the Carolina coasts.

A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out on Friday, but the weekend is looking good with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Water temps remain in the 70s and there will be a low rip current risk if you’re planning to dive in.

Remember to wear your sunscreen and have fun!