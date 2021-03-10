Skip to content
FOX 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
National
Crime
FOX 46 Investigates
North Carolina
South Carolina
Colonial Pipeline News
Your Local Election HQ
Recalls
Entertainment
Unusual
Links
CLT Checklist
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Map | Find a vaccine location
Coronavirus: Return to Learning
Map | How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus?
Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing vs Confirmed Cases
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Closings
Closings Login
You Asked For It
FOX 46 Weather App
Sports
CSL
CSL – Quick Six
Tokyo Olympics
NASCAR
Indy 500
Charlotte Knights
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
MLB
MLS
Traffic
Gas Prices
Good Day
Consumer
Entertainment
Food and Drink
Pets and Animals
Traffic
Gas Prices
Links
Contests
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
Contact Us
What’s On FOX | WMYT – TV
FCC Public File
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
EEO Report
Sign up for FOX 46 Email Alerts
Download the FOX 46 News app
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
The Beach Report
Rainy weather continues into Tuesday as cold front lingers near Charlotte
Video
Close
You have been added to FOX 46 Charlotte Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
FOX 46 Charlotte Breaking News
SIGN UP
Severe Weather
Three taken to hospital after 20+ cars involved in 11 wrecks on North Carolina highway
Video
Las Vegas ties all-time record for high temperature
Video
RADAR: Check out the hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rain, thunderstorms move through Charlotte Friday
Gallery
Videos: Pre-Elsa rain turns New York City subways into rivers
Video
Weather Alert: Another round of scattered downpours and storms head to the Charlotte area
Video
More Severe Weather Headlines
Weather Forecast
Rainy weather continues into Tuesday as cold front lingers near Charlotte
Video
Storm chances continue Tuesday, adding onto soggy start to week
Video
Weather Alert: Slow-moving front brings rounds of rain, storms to Charlotte area through Tuesday
Video
Showers and storms expected across the Carolinas
Video
Cold front approaches, bringing widespread storm threats throughout the day
Video
More Weather Forecast Headlines
Backyard Grilling
Backyard Grilling: Perfect conditions to celebrate our country’s independence!
Video
Backyard Grilling: A nearly perfect holiday weekend to grill out!
Video
Backyard Grilling: Heat and humidity rule the day
Video
Backyard Grilling: First full weekend of summer at the grill!
Video
Backyard Grilling: It’ll be a fine afternoon for burger flipping!
Video
More Backyard Grilling Headlines
Ski Report
Ski Report: Some flakes, mostly rain showers Friday; decent conditions for weekend
Video
Ski Report: Stormy Thursday makes for poor conditions
Video
Ski Report: Rain showers, storms dampen resorts until weekend
Video
Ski Report: Early weekend rain makes for tough conditions; slopes improve Sunday
Video
Ski Report: Sunny but warm days ahead; slushy conditions possible into weekend
Video
More Ski Report Headlines
Follow our FOX 46 Weather Team on Twitter
Follow @TaraLaneFOX46
Follow @fox46amanda
Follow @Elisa_Raffa
Tweets by TaraLaneFOX46
Trending Stories
Alexander County commissioner killed in Ohio car accident
Day 6: Jury deliberations begin in Gaston County attempted murder trial
Video
Arrest made in drug cartel shootout that killed Union County hoops coach
Video
Gaston County woman testifies against ex-husband accused of trying to kill her
Video
UNC Charlotte confirms first COVID cluster since the spring
Video
Calendar
Dramatic video shows North Carolina bridge rescue after crash
Video
Lift off: Blue Origin’s Bezos becomes latest billionaire in space
Video
West Charlotte neighbors concerned with influx of Amazon trucks on dead-end, one lane road
Video
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene for ‘misleading’ vaccine information