That fall feeling returns to Charlotte with sunny skies, highs in the 70s

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – You know that sound we make after drinking a nice refreshing glass of water? …Ahh. That’s what it feels like outside this Thursday morning!

Cool and dry conditions have taken over behind yesterday’s cold front giving us a crisp start to the day with temperatures in the mid-50s and even upper 40s up towards the mountains!

This afternoon will be pleasant with highs peaking in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. Ironically, we typically peak in the low 80s this time of year but the below normal temperatures will feel more autumn-like.

Yesterday’s Knights game at Truist Field was postponed until today because of the weather. That won’t be an issue today with a first-pitch set for 5:35 PM under sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s!

Tonight is going to be a chilly one with lows bottoming out in the upper 40s. It’s a threshold we haven’t hit since MAY! Where did we put those jackets again?

Friday will be gorgeous after a chilly start with highs once again hitting the mid-70s and sunny skies dominating.

We’re not done with the 80-degree weather though as a slight warming trend through the weekend gets us back into the 80s by Monday! Dry conditions set up shop well into next week.

Today: Sunny & Comfortable. High of 76.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly. Low 49.