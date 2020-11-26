Thanksgiving rain clears out by noon; sunshine returns in time for weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our Thanksgiving Day will start on a wet note with scattered showers around.

By noon the rain will move out and skies will clear throughout the day. It will be wildly mild too with highs topping out around 70 degrees.

Sunshine returns for Friday and heading into the weekend.

We’re watching the next big weather system for early next week–this one could bring showers starting Sunday evening, with rain continuing into Monday.

This round of rain will likely be heavier, adding up to a couple of inches in spots. With colder air wrapping in, we may see a changeover to snow in the mountains for Monday! Stay tuned…

Thanksgiving Day: Morning showers. High: 70 Low: 52

Tomorrow: Sunny. High: 71 Low: 47

