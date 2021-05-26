Temps continue in the 90s, mostly dry Thursday and Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Our big upper-level ridge of high pressure is breaking down late this week, with temps still on the hot side but eventually allowing a cold front to move in. This front will bring some big-time temperature changes by the end of the weekend!

There won’t be much of a change the next couple of days–highs are back in the low 90s with most areas staying dry. While the chance of showers and storms is still low for Thursday, by Friday evening the storm chance increases as the front starts to move in.

Showers could still be spotty around the region Saturday, Sunday and Monday behind the front. We’re not expecting a washout of a weekend though at this point.

Again, what we’ll really notice is the temperatures–still in the mid-80s on Saturday, but some neighborhoods may not make it out of the 60s on Sunday! Cooler highs in the 70s will be the theme early next week.





Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 67.

Thursday: Partly cloudy & hot. Slight chance shower, t’storm. High 92.