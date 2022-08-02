(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Tuesday starts off a bit refreshing with a cooler start but highs peak above where Monday did.

Temperatures have settled in the upper 60s and low 70s this morning with partly cloudy skies and light to calm winds. We’ll be warm and slightly humid to start the day before the heat returns this afternoon.

Look to see highs approach the low 90s for the Queen City as winds come out of the west-northwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Rain chances will be drastically limited today, staying mostly dry with a small chance of a shower or storm to our west and north.

Overnight lows will dip into the low 70s yet again before mid-90s arrive on Wednesday. High pressure will continue to drive the forecast through mid-week keeping us mostly dry until Thursday.

We’ll see more in the way of storm and rain chances as temperatures slide back into the 80s heading into the weekend.

Look for the summer-like pattern of 90s and afternoon storms to return early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 92.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 71.