(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Sunscreen and sunglasses will be needed if you plan on heading out and about this afternoon. Temperatures will be setting their sights on the low 80s today!

We first start the day in the 40s as some areas dip into the upper 30s briefly before sunrise. You’ll still need the light jackets and hoodies this morning before shedding those layers in the afternoon.

Winds will be light out of the west between 3 and 7 miles per hour. This will cause what we call “Downsloping.” This will actually enhance the warming of the air and help us reach 82 degrees during the peak heating hours of the day.

After being just two degrees shy of the record high of 84 degrees set back in 1976, a cold front will bring temperatures back to near normal for Friday.

Clouds will increase over the weekend, but we stay dry. 70s will return for Saturday and Sunday as well before we knock on the door of 80 degrees on Monday.

Monday into Tuesday will see the return of rain and storm chances mainly for Tuesday morning. Timing is sure to be updated as next week approaches but we should be dry and near normal by Wednesday of next week.

Today: Amazing! High of 82.

Tonight: Clear & Cool. Low 47.