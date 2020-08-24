Temperatures on the rise while threat of showers, storms remains

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mostly cloudy skies will be the main story again on Tuesday with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

The unsettled weather will stick around on Tuesday with a shower or thunderstorm will be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

We will dry out a bit on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure settles into the region for a couple of days. Temperatures will also be on the rise with highs climbing back into the lower 90s through the end of the week.

We are watching Tropical Storms Marco and Laura that will affect the Gulf Coast through midweek. Marco is expected to make landfall tonight near New Orleans as a tropical depression.

Laura will follow in behind making landfall in Louisiana as a Cat. 2 hurricane Wednesday night. Make sure to stay with Fox 46 News for the latest updates.





Tonight: Shower/storm early; Plenty of clouds. Lo: 71

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 87

Wednesday: Mostly sunny; Isolated shower. Hi: 92 Lo: 70