Surveys show concerns over climate change and hope for renewable energy unite Americans, even in divisive swing states

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In a sea of divided red and blue, one map looks more united.

Seventy-two percent of Americans think global warming is happening, 75 percent in Mecklenburg County. “That’s a really important step forward, because once we accept we got a problem, then we can figure out how we want to deal with it,” reflects Dr. Ed Maibach.

And even more staggering, 86 percent of Americans support funding research into renewable energy with Charlotte nearing 90 percent, “regardless of where they are on the political spectrum, they really embrace the notion of clean energy future for America is a better future for America.”

Public opinion expert Dr. Ed Maibach has been studying Americans’ reaction to climate change for 15 years. He’s seen firsthand how more Americans have become alarmed and concerned, especially in the last five years.

From a distant polar bears problem, Americans now “understand that climate change is happening here, now, and in our community.”

Climate science seems to be a partisan, controversial issue because most Americans only see it discussed in a political debate. Like most Americans, only 25 percent of Charlotteans report hearing about global warming in the media at least once a week. And while most are worried, only 37 percent in Mecklenburg County talk about climate change occasionally.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Dr. Maibach explains, “The reason why most people don’t talk about it is most people feel like they’re the only one, they’re the only one who’s worried.”

But there is reason to have hope even as extreme weather impacts more of the country, “I’m guardedly optimistic, the fact that we are of one mind, we Americans are of one mind, that a clean energy future is a better future is a big step forward,” says Dr. Maibach.

To check out Yale Climate Opinion interactive maps for county-by-county data, click here.

Dr. Maibach’s Global Warming Six America’s study showing more Americans are alarmed and concerned about climate change: Global Warming’s Six Americas in 2020

Latest headlines from FOX 46