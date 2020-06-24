Sunshine will be mixed with showers Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Another day, another round of scattered showers and storms for many neighborhoods. Any storms will move out by the time most of us go to bed tonight, so expect quiet weather while you’re sleeping and through Wednesday morning.

We’ll see more sunshine through Wednesday afternoon as temperatures heat up into the mid-upper 80s. As a cold front continues to move in, a few showers and storms may again develop in a few neighborhoods. But it won’t rain everywhere. Expect this pattern to continue into Thursday.

Friday and heading into the weekend, an upper level ridge of high pressure will keep our weather mostly dry and quiet. But we’ll be feeling the heat! Highs will reach the low-mid 90s through early next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 67.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance PM shower or t’storm. High 88.