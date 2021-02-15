Sunshine shows up Tuesday after days of chilly rain

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- How about some good weather news on this Monday night? If you’ve been hoping for some sunshine, your wish will come true! It returns Tuesday and lingers through Wednesday! But first, we’re getting through this last round of heavy rain this evening.

You may hear some loud thunder as well. The chance of any severe, damaging storms is low. The heavier rain will move out by midnight, but light showers and fog will linger overnight.

A few light snow showers will be possible in the highest elevations in the mountains through Tuesday. The wind will be picking up as well, with gusts to 25 mph around the Charlotte area.

The next storm system moves in for Thursday. Once again, this could start with a period of wintry mix or freezing rain north and west of Charlotte before changing over to rain for the afternoon.

Keep checking in for updates! It’s back to sunshine for the weekend.





Tonight: Lingering showers, fog. Low 39.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds, breezy. High 56.