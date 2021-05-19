Sunshine returns Wednesday kicking off a warming trend through the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sunshine and patchy clouds will be around the area Wednesday as high pressure settles in just to our east. Temperatures are looking nice and warm this afternoon with highs topping out in the lower 80s. Even though we will be warming up, it will still be comfortable with dew points staying in the 50s.

The dry stretch is expected to stick around for the next several days with lots of sunshine overhead on Thursday and Friday. Highs temps will also be climbing into the middle and upper 80s.

A strong southerly flow on the backside of the high will kick our temps into overdrive by the end of the week. The heat is on this weekend with highs soaring to around 90 degrees by Saturday and the lower 90s on Sunday! Get ready to crank the A/C!!

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Wednesday: Warm with clouds and sun Hi: 82

Tonight: Mainly clear. Lo: 57

Thursday: Sunny and warm. Hi: 84