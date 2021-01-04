Sunshine returns to begin workweek; late-week storm could bring possible dusting

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After several dreary days, the sunshine will finally come back out today. It will be mostly sunny but a touch cooler with highs in the mid-50s.

A disturbance will pass to our north and put a 30% chance for showers in the forecast on Tuesday. Sunny and dry conditions will be back on Wednesday and Thursday.

A storm system will swing in on Friday and put a chance for a rain/snow mix across the piedmont. At this time confidence with this forecast is low but some accumulation is possible across the metro area.

The sunshine comes back out Saturday and stays with us through Sunday.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 56 Low: 33

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. 30% showers. Hi: 53 Low: 30

