Sunshine returns Thursday with cooler temps on the way due to remnants of Ida

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Behind a cold front and remnants of Ida, high pressure will settle in for a few days, giving us sunshine, low humidity and cooler temps!

Temps will have dropped into the 50s by Thursday morning in the mountains, with 60s everywhere else. We’ll be even cooler Friday morning! 40s in the mountains and 50s around the Charlotte area. Jacket, anyone?







Afternoon temps will be more comfortably warm as the humidity stays low. Highs will top out in the low and mid-80s. A front moving in Sunday could spark a few showers, and that small chance of rain could linger into Labor Day Monday as well.

The “cooler” temps won’t last very long… by this time next week, we’re back in the 90s!

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 65. Thursday: Sunny and warm. High 85.