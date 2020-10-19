Sunshine and warming weather to start the workweek

The workweek will start off with some sunshine and highs in the low-to-mid-70s, it will be a great time to do get outdoors.
Temperatures will be on the rise this week with highs possibly around 80 degrees by Wednesday.
A mix of sun and clouds will stick around through midweek before mostly cloudy skies take over for the rest of the week.
Rain chances begin to return later in the week as a cold front approaches the region. Stay with FOX 46 Charlotte for the very latest information.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Hi: 73
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Hi: 78 Lo: 53
