(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Morning showers will taper off quickly as clouds linger before sunrise.

Thursday starts off cool, with temps in the 50s this morning. Winds are light but will shift out of the west-northwest in the afternoon.

Call it the luck of the Irish because we’ll dry up today and make way for sunshine as highs peak in the low 70s. Skies will host a mix of sun and clouds today as high pressure briefly takes hold.

Tonight will dip into the low 50s and upper 40s, ushering in another cool morning for Friday. We’ll finish off the workweek with building cloud cover as a cold front approaches from the west late in the day and highs in the low 70s.

Showers and isolated storms will be possible Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning. These will likely be scattered and isolated so not everyone will see wet weather from this.

Saturday will be pleasant to start the weekend as showers taper off early making way for partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temps will be above normal, hitting the low 70s yet again.

We’ll enjoy a mild and sunny start to spring on Sunday as temperatures peak in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll stay dry & warm before showers and storms return Wednesday of next week.

Today: Warm with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High of 72.

Tonight: Cool and Mostly Clear. Low 50.