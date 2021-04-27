Sunny with high temps in the 80s ahead of Friday cold front

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Warm high pressure continues to rule the roost early this week, giving us highs in the 80s and mild overnight temps. It’s keeping us dry, too. Not until Friday will we feel a little cooler as some rain moves in.

Wednesday is another day involving times of clouds & sun. Temps rise quickly through the 60s in the morning, topping out in the mid 80s in the afternoon. It will again be a bit breezy at times, with wind gusts 20-25 mph.

Thursday is still dry, with another round of mid 80s for highs. A cold front moves in for Friday with scattered showers as possibly a storm or two. Right now, we are not concerned about any severe storms developing.

Showers move out for Saturday as temps turn a little cooler, topping out in the low 70s. As for Sunday, there’s still some uncertainty about exactly what will happen– it’s possible low pressure to our south could swing in more rain. Something we’ll be watching the next few days–keep checking in for updates!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 58.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 86.