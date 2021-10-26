Sunny weather returns Tuesday with breezy, cool conditions; widespread rain arrives in Carolinas Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Overnight showers & storms have tapered off and made way for breezy and gusty conditions. Temperatures will start in the low 50s this morning with winds mainly out of the northwest at 5 to 11 miles per hour.

Hold on to your hats out there as gusty winds reach 30 to even 40 miles per hour at times prompting a Wind Advisory for Avery and McDowell County until 6 p.m. this evening and 11 p.m. for Ashe and Watauga County.

Highs this afternoon will peak in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies overhead. Tonight will be chilly with overnight lows falling into the low 40s! YIKES!

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs making a run for 70 degrees yet again. Look for clouds to increase on Thursday as a low-pressure system tracks just north of the Carolina’s bringing more widespread rain for the end of the week and start to the weekend.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Thankfully we will dry up in time for Halloween on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s. Trick-or-treating should be cool with sunset temps in the low 60s to upper 50s.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Comfortable. High of 70.

Tonight: Clear & COLD! Low 42.