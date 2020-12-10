Sunny weather dominates again; rain looks to reenter the forecast through the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More sunny weather is on the way for today with milder highs in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and nice again with even milder high temperatures topping out in the mid-60s.

On Saturday the clouds move in with light rain expected overnight into Sunday morning.

Another round of heavier rain shows up Monday with snow expected in the mountains.

Temperatures will drop next week as well with highs dropping into the low to mid-50s.

Another round of rain is possible on Wednesday.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 63 Low: 38

Tomorrow: Sunny. High: 65 Low: 43