(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We are catching a break in the rain and storm chances with a warm afternoon ahead.

We’re slightly cooler this Tuesday morning with a wide range of temperatures being felt. Depending on where you are, you may be stepping out to 40s, 50s, or even low 60s. Be sure to dress in layers as warmer conditions take over this afternoon.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm as temperatures shoot for the mid-80s. Winds will be light between 3 and 7 miles per hour out of the north.

We’ll stay dry through mid-week as temperatures ram up heading into Wednesday & Thursday!

Wednesday will peak in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with hotter conditions set to take hold. Thursday and Friday will flirt with record highs as temperatures peak in the mid-90s!

Thursday will hold a slight chance for scattered and isolated showers before storms return this weekend. We’ll peak in the low 90s on Saturday with more seasonable conditions settling in by the start of next week.

Stay cool out there!

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 85.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Comfortable. Low: 59.