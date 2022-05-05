(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Thursday starts off warm and mild again with low to mid-60s around the Queen City. Look for mostly clear skies making way for another afternoon with above normal temperatures for this time of year.

Charlotte normally peaks near 78 degrees this time of year. Today we’ll blow past that and make a run for the mid-80s. Winds will be light out of the north northeast between five and ten miles per hour.

Thursday night will dip into the mid-60s before Friday hosts the low 80s with afternoon showers & storms.

Friday will have slight chance of early morning rain before drying out late morning. An approaching cold front will fire up afternoon showers and storms that have the potential to cause some issues and have a significant impact.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Friday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert day with most of North Carolina falling under a slight risk for severe weather. The main threats for Friday will be hail & damaging winds, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out as well.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Look for the storms to develop around 2 PM and last into the evening as they push south and east. Some showers can linger overnight into Saturday as well before we dry out throughout the day.

Mother’s Day looks pleasant with highs near 70 degrees under a mix of sun & clouds.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 85.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 64.