Sunny start to holiday week; heavy rain expected to dampen Christmas Eve

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Watch out for fog as you leave the house this morning. The fog will lift and reveal a sky full of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the 50s.

This sunny and mild pattern will continue right through Wednesday.

On Thursday (Christmas Eve) a cold front will swing through and drop heavy rain across the viewing area.

Around 1″ of total rainfall is possible in the piedmont with snowfall expected in Avery, Ashe and Watauga Counties only.

A few showers will linger into early Christmas morning but most of the day will be quiet and much cooler with highs only reaching the 40s.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s through the rest of the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies overhead.

Today: AM fog. PM sun. Hi: 55 Low: 36

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 57 Low: 33

