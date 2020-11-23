Sunny skies to start holiday week; front brings chance of rain before Thanksgiving

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will be a nice day with sunny skies and mild temperatures. It will be a touch windy during the morning hours but the wind will die down for the second half of the day.

Tomorrow will be another quiet day with cooler temperatures topping out in the 50s. Clouds will increase throughout the day as a front approaches.

By Wednesday, the front will swing through and bring rain with it overnight and into Thursday morning.

The rain should taper off fairly early and leave the rest of our Thanksgiving day dry and warm with highs in the 70-degree range.

Friday and Saturday look fairly quiet before another system loads up and brings a better chance for rain into the area Sunday into Monday.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 64 Lo: 36

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 58 Lo: 40

