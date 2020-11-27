Sunny skies shine light on Black Friday; strong front brings heavy rain, cold temps to start next week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Headed out early to do some Black Friday shopping or curbside pick-ups? The cool and quiet start will turn sunny and warm with highs near 70 degrees!

High pressure remains in control through Saturday with sunshine and upper 60’s.

Our next big storm arrives late Sunday. Sunday should be a mostly-dry afternoon. Expect increasing clouds with highs in the lower 60’s. A few spotty showers may be possible late.

The big show comes overnight as a low ejects out of the Gulf of Mexico, loaded with moisture. Heavy rain looks like Sunday night into Monday morning. 1-2” downpours are possible. Rain quickly exits by Monday afternoon in the Queen City but clouds hang tight.

As the low continues to race northward, it will wrap-around an incredibly cold air mass behind it. Cold air and some moisture wrapping around could mean some mountain snow by Tuesday morning. A dusting to an inch look possible there.

Winds pick up behind the low as cold air rushes in. Tuesday will be cold and blustery, despite the sunshine. Expect highs in the 40’s likely feeling much colder with gusty winds.

Winds calm Tuesday night, allowing lows to plummet into the upper 20’s by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures work on moderating back into the middle/ upper 50’s by the end of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 70

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 46

Saturday: Mostly sunny, still nice. 67

