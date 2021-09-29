Sunny skies dominate again as weather stays warm Wednesday; weak cold front arrives Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wednesday is looking like a repeat of Tuesday with morning temperatures hovering in the low 60s and upper 50s. The cool start will become a hot afternoon as sunny skies heat things up into the upper 80s.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

We’ve been talking about that weak cold front that will be approaching the Carolinas today into Thursday bringing with it a little bit more in the way of cloud cover. Overnight lows will be mild, falling into the low 60s.

Thursday will only run about two to three degrees cooler than Wednesday with highs peaking in the mid-80s region-wide. Partly cloudy skies will prevail for much of the day and into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be pleasant with highs slightly above normal in the low to mid-80s. Look to see your next chance of rain arrive in time for next week.

Today: Sunny & Hot. High of 87.

Tonight: Clear & Comfortable. Low 62.