Sunny skies continue through Wednesday; high winds push through mountains

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – You can expect a nice day Tuesday with sunny skies and highs back in the upper-50s.

It will be a bit breezy around the piedmont with downright windy conditions in the mountains. The wind will die down heading into the evening hours.

Tomorrow will be another great day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s.

The clouds will start to show up Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A cold front will move through the area on Christmas Eve and it’ll bring rain along with it. Expect up to one inch of total rainfall through Thursday with 1-2″ of snow in the mountains with the front.

The rest of Christmas weekend looks sunny but much cooler with highs in the mid to upper-40s.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 58 Low: 32

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 56 Low: 46

