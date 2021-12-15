Sunny, pleasant weather sticking around in Charlotte Wednesday; temps climb to near-record highs by the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cool & quiet conditions continue this Wednesday with 30s and 20s being felt around the Queen City.

Today will host plenty of sunshine with comfortable and pleasant conditions as highs make a run for the low 60s. Winds will be light out of the north and east before becoming calm.

Wednesday night will be chilly with lows dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds will increase as well heading into Thursday.

We will continue to warm up through the second half of the workweek heading into the weekend. Thursday will hit the upper 60s as a cold front stalls out to our north. This will bring more cloud cover to the region throughout the day.

Friday will challenge record warmth pushing for a high of 73 degrees which matches the record high set back in 1956. Skies will be mostly cloudy as well with moisture building ahead of the weekend.

Rain chances will return over the weekend with the cold front to our north finally breaking south. That won’t be enough to limit heating throughout the day as we still reach the low 70s.

Sunday will hold on to a 30% chance of showers while temperatures peak near 60 degrees.

Cooler temperatures and sunshine will return to start next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant.High of 62.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly. Low 39.