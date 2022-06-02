(PINPOINT WEATHER) — One more day of heat Thursday before we get some relief!

Unfortunately, the break from the heat does not come without a cost. Rain and storm chances return late Thursday into Friday with a Marginal risk for severe weather covering areas north of I-85.

The main threat from today’s storms will be large hail and the potential for damaging straight-line winds.

Temps start off in the low 70s and mid to upper 60s this morning before heating up into the mid-90s yet again! We’ll start mostly sunny but end partly cloudy as a cold front approaches Thursday night into Friday.

Timing for these showers and storms will focus on the evening commute and overnight hours. Wet weather will taper off on Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies lingering.

Friday will be peaking in the mid-80s which is much closer to the normal high of 84 degrees we see for this time of year. We’ll hold on to the mid-80s through the weekend and stay dry before rain chances and 90-degree days return next week.

Today: Sunny & Hot Again! High: 95.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm with Overnight Showers. Low: 70.