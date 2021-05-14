Sunny Friday kicks off great weekend of weather

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It will be another great day to end the workweek with high pressure nudging in from the north. Look for a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the lower 70s. There could be an isolated late-day shower, but most of the area will remain dry.

The nice weather will stick around through the upcoming weekend with plenty of sunshine both days. High temperatures will also climb into the middle and upper 70s this weekend.

Better rain chances return for the start of next week, so don’t put away the rain gear just yet!

Friday: Partly sunny, 20% shower. Hi: 72

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 48

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 75