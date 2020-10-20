Sunny days lie ahead; warm weather pattern expected through the weekend

Tuesday will be another great day with sunny skies and mild highs in the upper-70s.

A stalled front to our north will keep the rain and clouds away for several days, so we can expect more great weather through Thursday.

That front will eventually push some rain our way into this weekend but rainfall will be light and limited. Overall a quiet and warm weather pattern can be expected.

In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Epsilon has formed and will likely become a category 1 hurricane in the coming days. Epsilon will likely stay away from the east coast of the U.S. as it tracks to the east of Bermuda before taking a northeastern turn.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 77

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 79 Lo: 59

