(PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure continues to dominate the eastern US keeping us dry and sunny for Tuesday.

Skies are clear and winds are calm as temperatures have settled in the low to mid-60s. Look to see some patchy fog develop in the foothills of NC but we don’t expect any of that to become terribly dense.

Tuesday will be sunny and hot as highs set their sights on the low 90s today. This will be close to 10 degrees above what we would normally see this time of year.

We will continue to see a big swing in daytime highs and overnight lows as tonight dips into the mid-60s making for a comfortable start to Wednesday. Dew points will creep up a bit through mid-week ushering in more humid conditions for Wednesday & Thursday.

Wednesday will be hot again with 90s expected yet again! We’ll keep the heat coming on Thursday as a cold front from the north arrives to deliver a little more in the way of cloud cover and some isolated rain and storm chances for Thursday afternoon and evening.

Much cooler and pleasant air will funnel in behind Thursday’s cold front, ushering in the upper 70s and sunny skies to end the work week. Friday will peak near 77 while the weekend will settle into the low 80s which is seasonable for this time of year.

In terms of the Tropics, we are still tracking Hurricane Fiona which has strengthened into a Category 3 storm. Fiona is sustaining winds of about 15 miles per hour as it tracks north-northwestward.

The Outer bands will still impact the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico today before the storm impacts Turks & Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas. Fiona is then forecasted to intensify into a Category 4 storm as it heads toward Bermuda late in the week.

Today: Sunny & Hot. High: 91.

Tonight: Clear & Comfortable. Low: 64.