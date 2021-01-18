Sunny and cool to start; gradual warm-up, quiet weather expected through midweek

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day! Today will be sunny and cool with seasonal highs right around the 50-degree mark in the piedmont.

It’s a different story for the mountains where there is a winter weather advisory until noon. Expect 1-3″ of snowfall above 3,500 feet through tomorrow.

LOCAL WEATHER WATCHES, WARNINGS, ADVISORIES

The piedmont will stay quiet right through midweek with a gradual warming trend boosting temperatures into the mid-50s.

By Thursday a cold front will approach and eventually swing through the FOX 46 viewing area on Friday. As a result, there will be rain chances on both days but chances are low.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

This weekend looks cooler in the wake of that front but it will stay sunny through Sunday. Have a great day!

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 52 Low: 32

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 54 Low: 32