Sunday remains in 90s but chances of storms possible throughout day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Another warm and muggy night is on tap for our area with lows holding in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

We will have one more day in the 90s before finally dropping back to the 80s on Monday. Look for partly sunny skies on Sunday with a shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Much of the day will be dry, but any storm on Sunday could bring heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning.







Unsettled weather and cooler temps will be the big story next week as a couple of disturbances roll through the area. High temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s from Tuesday through Friday.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lo: 73

Sunday: Partly sunny, Spotty shower/storm. Hi: 91

Monday: Clouds and sun. Isolates shower. Hi: 88 Lo: 70